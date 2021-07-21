UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,043 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cerus worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cerus by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cerus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cerus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

CERS opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $857.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

