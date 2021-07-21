UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,767,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 128,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,160,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,739,000 after acquiring an additional 126,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 113,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EGBN stock opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.40.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

