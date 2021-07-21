UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,178 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 18.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

FF stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $381.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

