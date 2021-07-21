UBS Group AG Has $266,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 209.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $46,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $146,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $328,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $1,050,000.

SQQQ opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

