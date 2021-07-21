UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 307.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.91. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

