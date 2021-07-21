UBS Group AG Takes Position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth $271,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth $1,482,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth $1,183,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $1,835,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $114,000.

OTCMKTS:ARKIU opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15.

