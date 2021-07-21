UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

WRLD opened at $168.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.77. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $146.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.