UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €121.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €121.00 ($142.35) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SAP. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €132.50 ($155.88).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at €121.48 ($142.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €117.88.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.