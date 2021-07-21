UBS Group Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,690.58.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,574.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,437.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,094.93 and a 12-month high of $1,626.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,426,445 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

