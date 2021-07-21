UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 133,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,383. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.68. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

