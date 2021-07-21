UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.98.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $30.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,587,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 67.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 500,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 56.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after buying an additional 364,199 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

