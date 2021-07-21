UBS Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,829 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,551% compared to the typical volume of 69 put options.

UBS opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.