UBS Group Upgrades Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to Buy

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a SEK 190 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of SEK 183.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWDBY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $18.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

