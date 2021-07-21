UDR (UDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect UDR to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, analysts expect UDR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UDR opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.86, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In related news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,015 over the last ninety days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

