UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $93.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush increased their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $71.38 on Monday. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

