UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Position Raised by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $10,550,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 479,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 112,320 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. FMR LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ UFPT traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $61.47. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,178. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The company has a market cap of $462.87 million, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.93.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.80%. UFP Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $76,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $353,576.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau bought 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.35 per share, with a total value of $49,882.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at $268,403.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

