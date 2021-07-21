UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 254.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,550,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 479,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after buying an additional 112,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 52,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.39. The firm has a market cap of $455.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.36.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel C. Croteau purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $76,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,576.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau purchased 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.35 per share, with a total value of $49,882.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at $268,403.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

