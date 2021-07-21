UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Gap Down to $89.94

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $89.94, but opened at $85.22. UMB Financial shares last traded at $85.65, with a volume of 505 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

In related news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,545,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,266 shares of company stock valued at $993,293. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in UMB Financial by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 95,087 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

