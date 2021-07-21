United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($9.31) earnings per share.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 705,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,107,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.61. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

