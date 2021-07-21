United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.93. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.