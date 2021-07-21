United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Down to $9.35

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $9.07. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 36,813 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMC. Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 69.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

