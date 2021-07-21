United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,806,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 42,207 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.21% of United Parcel Service worth $307,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.02. 11,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.54 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $185.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Stephens upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.