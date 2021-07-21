UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $4.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2021 earnings at $18.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.02 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UNH. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $412.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,301 shares of company stock worth $31,328,773. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.