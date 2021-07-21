Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Position Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $153.17 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.69 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.77.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.18.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $26,157.56. Insiders sold a total of 18,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,676 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

