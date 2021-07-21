Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stake Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $28,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $26,157.56. Insiders sold 18,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,676 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $153.17 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $96.69 and a one year high of $162.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

