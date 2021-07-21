Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Upland Software alerts:

UPLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

UPLD traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.07. 210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Upland Software by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Upland Software by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Upland Software by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Upland Software by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.