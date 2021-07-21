USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of -1,166.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn ($0.09) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -2,333.3%.

USAC opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 2.18. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.58 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. Equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

