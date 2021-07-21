Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $87.98. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $87.23, with a volume of 8,191 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $314.34 million, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.44.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.96 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

