Utrust (UTK) Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Utrust coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $77.42 million and $5.25 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00046943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013429 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.34 or 0.00784021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

