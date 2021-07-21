V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 29.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in V.F. by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in V.F. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

VFC opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

