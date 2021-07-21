Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $22.55

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.55, but opened at $23.77. Valhi shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $667.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Valhi by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 62,260 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Valhi by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valhi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Valhi by 55,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Valhi by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

