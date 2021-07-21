VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,483 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 789.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.30. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

