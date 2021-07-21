Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $290.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $295.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.13.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

