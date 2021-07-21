Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Trading Up 1.6%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)’s share price were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.56 and last traded at $91.45. Approximately 11,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 823,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.97.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.44.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.