Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Trading Up 1.6%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)’s share price were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.56 and last traded at $91.45. Approximately 11,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 823,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.97.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.44.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,768,000 after buying an additional 35,849 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after buying an additional 289,376 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 593,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after buying an additional 135,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,492,000.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.