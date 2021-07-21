VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). VBI Vaccines reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Insiders sold 2,071,656 shares of company stock worth $8,221,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 268.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 61,786 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

