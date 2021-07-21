Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $60.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 54,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,395 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

