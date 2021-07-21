Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VEOEY opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 136.43 and a beta of 0.86.

VEOEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

