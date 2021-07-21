Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.38. Vera Bradley reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 76,085 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $889,433.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,906.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 439,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,036. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

VRA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,099. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $384.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.69.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.