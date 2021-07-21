Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 526,911 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Verastem were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 166.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Verastem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Verastem in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

