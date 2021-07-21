Verition Fund Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,544 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.26% of EverQuote worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 17.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after buying an additional 199,657 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 30.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after buying an additional 284,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EverQuote by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after buying an additional 49,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $343,220.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,640,986.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $27,028.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,904 over the last three months. 37.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVER opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $857.25 million, a PE ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.