Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $2.81 Million in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 289,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACX. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth $6,769,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at $5,429,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at $3,888,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at $3,888,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at $3,402,000.

NASDAQ PACX opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

