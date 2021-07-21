Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 325,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLTS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000.

NASDAQ:BLTS opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.70. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

