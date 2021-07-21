Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.14. Verizon Communications also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.350 EPS.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.93.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

