Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $27.16 on Friday. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Vertiv by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,823,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,535 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $6,667,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 222,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 172,671 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 58.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 375,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 137,773 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

