Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.90

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 3059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

DSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $996.61 million and a PE ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $112,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $55,149,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $40,124,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,528,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $23,081,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

