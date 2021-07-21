Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). Virgin Galactic also posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Virgin Galactic.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPCE stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $32.63. 398,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,830,352. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.