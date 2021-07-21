Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBBF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Investec upgraded Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $2.55 on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.26.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

