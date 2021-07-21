Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $197.50

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 197.50 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 199.50 ($2.61), with a volume of 110094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.74).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Virgin Wines UK in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £116.42 million and a P/E ratio of 19.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 234.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.09.

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

