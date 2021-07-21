Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 257.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,221 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 7,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of -0.29.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

