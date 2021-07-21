VNT Chain Price Hits $0.0084 on Top Exchanges (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $22.90 million and $29,316.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00047625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013680 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.88 or 0.00793068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

